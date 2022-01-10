Family asks for the public's help in finding suspects in man's Midtown murder

Layvon Suell, 37, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Mcllhenny Street a year ago. A large reward is being offered to help find who killed him.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a man in Midtown more than a year ago.

Investigators said on Jan. 9 at 2:45 a.m., Layvon Suell, 37, had just left a nightclub and was walking in the 1100 block of Mcllhenny Street when an unknown suspect opened fire on him, wounding him.

Suell died from the gunshot wounds he sustained during the shooting, police said.

Suell’s family is asking for the community’s help with identifying the suspects responsible.

In June, HPD released sketches of the two suspects wanted in the shooting.

One of the suspects goes by the name “Dope,” according to police. He’s a Black man in his late 20s who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police said he is known to sell cocaine in the downtown and Midtown areas and rides a mountain bike with 24 to 26-inch tires. Police said he is originally from Third Ward and carries a pistol.

A second suspect is a Black man who is about 40 years old. He is just over 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a hairline tattoo of feathers or wings. Police said he goes by the name "Dope Fiend" or "KB" and hangs out with the other suspect. Police said this man is from San Antonio and is known to sell something called “turkey dope,” which mimics the appearance of crack.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.