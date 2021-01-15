Who killed Layvon Suell? Man fatally shot while walking in Midtown

Layvon Suell was murdered on Jan. 9 in the 1100 block of McIlhenny Street. Police have no leads on his killer.

HOUSTON — Who killed Layvon Suell?

That's what the Houston Police Department is desperately trying to figure out after the 37-year-old was murdered on Jan. 9 in the 1100 block of McIlhenny Street, which is in Midtown.

Witnesses reported seeing Suell leave a nightclub in the area and as he was walking an unknown suspect began shooting at him. He was struck multiple times and dies as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Police do not have any leads on the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident or have any information that can help police solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.