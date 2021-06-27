HPD: 1 dead, 3 injured after gun drawn during fight in NE Houston

Police said they haven't found any people who witnessed the shooting so they have very little information to go on and not sure who pulled the trigger.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to piece together the events that led to a shooting that took one person's life and injured three others.

This happened Saturday night shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road.

Preliminary information from police is that a large group of people were inside a business watching television and at some point, a fight broke out in the parking lot.

A gun was drawn and a man was fatally shot and three others were injured.

The three injured were taken to hospitals for gunshot wounds, but police said all are expected to survive.

No weapons have been recovered.

If you know anything about this scene that could help police, call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Shooting/Homicide: 4900 Laura Koppe. Male shot deceased at scene. Three other shooting victims at area hospital. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2021