Texas school coach arrested for making plans to meet up with minor in Houston, investigators say

HARLINGEN, Texas — A school coach from the Rio Grande Valley was arrested Thursday morning in Harlingen, Texas, and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor in Harris County, according to Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Investigators said Miguel Carlos, 46 -- a girls' basketball and track coach at Lasara ISD, -- engaged with undercover deputies who were posing as a 15-year-old girl online for several months. He's accused of making plans to meet up with who he thought was the 15-year-old girl in Houston.

According to Pct. 1, Carlos is married and has two children.

His initial bond has been set at $250,000 and detectives are working to bring him back to the Houston area.

The investigation was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program.

Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar sent a letter to the district's community regarding the incident, saying in part that the arrest didn't involve any of its students. Read the full letter:

"To the community of Lasara ISD

"Please be advised that our school district has been informed of the arrest of one of our employees. Please be advised that the arrest did not involve any Lasara ISD students, nor did it take place in our community. I cannot comment any further as this is a personnel matter and an ongoing investigation.

"Thank you,

"Alejos Slaazar"

