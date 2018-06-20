GALVESTON, Texas – Investigators are expected to release information concerning large developments in the “Little Jacob” case Wednesday morning during a press conference.

In January, Galveston Police investigators released a crime scene photo of the young child found dead on the beach in October.

Remember Little Jacob? That's the name @galvestonpd gave the unidentified toddler, after his body washed up on a #Galveston beach in Oct. of 2017.

EIGHT months later, police announce they've got a MAJOR BREAK in the case! The presser coming up @ 9am today. Details on #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/nkAy3SIlNX — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 20, 2018

Galveston Police believe the child, who was between 3 to 4 years old, was abused and neglected before he died.

Investigators said in January, after studying the current, they believe the child was dumped in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere in Galveston County, adding the little boy was dead before he was dumped in the water.

