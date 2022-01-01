HPD: Four suspects arrested following New Year's Eve chase with Lamborghini Urus along South Loop

Four suspects were arrested after the vehicle came to a stop near the South Loop and Almeda.

HOUSTON — Four people were arrested following a chase involving a Lamborghini Urus on New Year's Eve, according to Houston police.

Houston police said this started around 9:30 p.m. Friday when officers heard gunshots and spotted the Lamborghini Urus speeding away from the area near the South Loop and Cullen.

Police said they tried to pull over the suspect vehicle but it refused to stop leading police on a chase along the South Loop. At some point, the suspects hit a curb and blew out two tires.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop at Almeda, where two of the four suspects tried to run from the scene, police said. They were caught and arrested by officers.

Two other suspects still inside the Lamborghini were also arrested, police said.

At some point during the chase, the suspects threw two weapons outside of the vehicle.

Police said they do not know who owns the Lamborghini, but it has out-of-state license plates from Florida.