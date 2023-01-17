WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say

The suspects took cash from the ATM inside the store before getting away, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store.

This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street.

Police said the men used a crowbar to break the glass front door of the store. When they got inside, one of the men immediately ran toward the clerk and forced him to the ground, police said. The other two ran to the ATM to pry it open, according to investigators.

The men removed cash from the ATM before running out of the store in an unknown direction, police said.

Police do not have a description of the thieves which is why they are asking the public to watch the surveillance video below to see if anyone can identify the men.