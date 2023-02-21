'Heartbreaking' | Loved ones help raise money for teen's funeral expenses

Family and friends raised money for 14-year-old Laisha Perez's funeral. The teen was one of three victims in a murder-suicide in Galena Park last weekend.

HOUSTON — On a busy feeder road along I-10 in east Houston on Tuesday, family and friends raised money for 14-year-old Laisha Perez's funeral.

Her loved ones did what they could to put their feelings on the back burner for the day. They served barbecue plates and reminisced about the time they were able to spend with Laisha.

Laisha was spending the night at her friend's house last weekend when she was shot and killed. Two other girls -- 19-year-old Sayuri Gil and 13-year-old Melany Torres -- were also shot and killed. They were sisters and Gil was six months pregnant, according to family members. According to investigators, their mother's boyfriend shot the girls, sexually assaulted another one of their sisters and then shot and killed himself. The 12-year-old girl survived the assault was able to rescue her 1-year-old niece and get out of the house alive.

Laisha's family can't believe they'll never see her again.

"It’s really heartbreaking," her uncle, Luis Romero, said. "We never thought because of a sleepover this was going to happen. We never expected that."

Family members said Laisha turned 14 earlier this month and was already dreaming about her next birthday -- her quinceañera.

Her grandfather remembered Laisha as he manned the grill. He said he will always remember her hugs.

"She was always so sweet ... never afraid to give you a hug, to tell you she liked you, she loved you," Romero said.

Those who showed up to support the family said they're holding their kids a little tighter.

"It was really shocking to hear. It's really sad to see such young teenagers die like that," one person said.

"I am here supporting the cause. You know, I have little sisters ... a baby," another said.

Laisha leaves behind her parents and three siblings. She lived in Crosby.

Helping the families

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with funeral expenses for Perez. Another GoFundMe was created for Gill and Torres.

A viewing for Perez will be held Monday and her funeral will be held on the following day.

Resources

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).