LA PORTE, Texas -- One day after five Houston-area students were arrested for threats and weapons and campuses across our area, there has been another arrest.

This time the arrest happened in La Porte.

The school district there posted the following online:

"We want to make you aware of a situation regarding Lomax Junior High School. We received a report Tuesday morning that a Lomax Junior High School student allegedly made a terroristic threat while riding the bus. The La Porte Police Department was immediately contacted, and the student has been arrested. Please know that safety and security are of paramount importance at La Porte ISD. We take all threats very seriously, and we applaud the individuals who brought this information to our attention."

The number of threats and similar incidents has increased since last week's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

© 2018 KHOU