LA PORTE, Texas – A La Porte ISD student is in custody after he allegedly bought a gun to school Tuesday, according to the district.

The La Porte Police Department says Daunte Scott, 17, showed the gun to students after school in La Porte High School’s parking lot.

The district said several students alerted administrators, who immediately notified the School Resource Officer Sergeant. A thorough investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of Scott, according to police.

Police did not say if the gun was loaded or not.

Scott just re-enrolled in the district Tuesday, according to officials.

The district applauds the actions of their students who decided to step up and “say something.”

"Please take this as an opportunity to remind your child that safety and security is everyone’s responsibility, and if they see or hear something that concerns them, they should always say something,” the district said in an emailed statement.

Scott is charged with Exhibition of Firearm on school property. He is awaiting transport to the Harris County Jail.

