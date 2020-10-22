Man accused of killing his estranged wife is later shot by deputies, La Marque police say

Deputies said they ordered the suspect and a friend to exit a vehicle, and that’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun.

HOUSTON — The man who was shot by Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday night has been identified as a man accused of a murder at a La Marque home earlier in the day.

The killing happened around noon when police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Hawks View. Police went into the home and found the victim, 30-year-old Savannah Paschal, with gunshot wounds to her torso. Savannah was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Investigators said it appeared the victim earlier arrived at the home, a relative’s, an unexpectedly found her estranged husband inside. The suspect, 48-year-old Trent Paschal, is accused of shooting his wife at least twice before fleeing in a gray Chevrolet pickup truck.

The vehicle was later found in Houston, but the search for Trent continued for several hours.

Sheriff’s deputies and La Marque police later found the suspect and a friend in another vehicle that was stopped at the Walmart on I-45 at West Road.

Deputies said they ordered the pair to exit the vehicle, and that’s when Trent allegedly pulled out a gun.

“He produced a handgun from underneath his shirt and had it in his hand. It was a revolver that has been recovered on the scene. Ordered him to drop the weapon he did not comply and was shot several times,” said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with HCSO.