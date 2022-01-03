La Marque man charged in wife's murder found dead in Florida from gunshot wound

Deputies say Trent Paschal shot himself when they found him in a travel park in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A La Marque man charged with murder in connection with his wife’s death was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said deputies received a tip that Trent Paschal was at Holiday Travel Park on W. Silver Springs Boulevard. When deputies arrived at the scene, they asked the occupant of the van to come out and then they heard a gunshot.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report in April from when Paschal first skipped bail.

Deputies looked inside the van and found Paschal dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been searching for Paschal since the spring.

Authorities said he skipped bond in April and stole an SUV at knifepoint from a car salesman. He had not been found since.

The Marshals say Savannah Paschal was shot and killed in their La Marque home in October 2020.

“We don’t feel that he should’ve been let out on bond again and again and again,” said Michael Kinchen, Savannah Paschal’s father. “He has been in custody three separate times in the first six months after our daughter was killed. We warned them time and time again."

Officer Chase Hunt, who was leading the manhunt, said Paschal was last seen leaving his mother’s house in mid-April riding a scooter, not driving the SUV he was accused of stealing at knifepoint from a car dealership.

Kinchen and his wife have custody of Savannah and Trent Paschal's two children.