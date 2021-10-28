La Marque man charged with murder after young woman’s body found on Texas City street

Police were led to the body of 27-year-old Karli Hope Hurley on Monday. By Thursday afternoon, Mark Jackson Jr., 43, was taken into custody.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A La Marque man is facing a murder charge after a young woman’s body was found in Texas City.

Police said Mark Anthony Jackson Jr. was arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Karli Hope Hurley. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

EDITOR NOTE: The above video originally aired on Oct. 25 when police were asking for tips surrounding Hope's death.

Detectives arrested Jackson, 43, on Thursday and took him to the Galveston County Jail.

Police asked the public for tips and a $1,000 reward was offered after Hurley's body was found Monday morning.

An officer was flagged down by a person who saw the victim lying by a roadway. The officer followed them to the 400 block of North Willow and found Hurley's body.

It's not clear if the victim knew the suspect and police haven't released a motive.