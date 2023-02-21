Man stabbed several times during fight at LA Fitness in League City, police say

Police are unsure what the argument was about, but they did mention both men knew each other.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after stabbing another man several times during a fight at an LA Fitness, according to League City police.

It happened Monday night just before 10 p.m. at the gym on East League City Parkway and South Egret Bay Boulevard.

Police said two men got into an argument in the lobby and at some point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times. The man with the knife then tried to run from the scene before he was stopped in the parking lot by police.

Nolan Hawthrone, 18, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old in the chest and legs. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was expected to be OK.

Police are unsure what the argument was about, but they did mention both men knew each other. A bloody knife was also found in a nearby grassy area after the stabbing.