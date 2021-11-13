Wanted for murder: HPD looking for man they say shot his pregnant girlfriend to death in October

25-year-old Kwanmaine Boyd has been charged with capital murder. Police said he shot 25-year-old Cavanna Smith to death in the middle of Reid Street on Oct. 6.

HOUSTON — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend in October. He has not been arrested, but police think they found his truck in southeast Houston earlier this month.

What happened

On Oct. 6, just before 7 a.m., Houston police said they responded to a shooting scene at 800 Reid Street. They said when they got there, they found a woman dead on the street. She had been shot in the face at close range, according to court documents.

Kidnapping

Police said they responded to a delayed report of a kidnapping at about 4:30 p.m. on the same day of the shooting. Family members told police that 25-year-old Cavanna Smith had been taken by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Kwanmaine Boyd, earlier in the day.

Witness No. 1

A man told police that he heard a man and a woman arguing on Reid Street while he was getting ready for work. He said he saw the man shoot the woman and then get in his truck and leave, according to court documents.

Witness No. 2

Another witness told police he was driving on Reid Street when he saw a truck with its hazard lights on. He said he saw a man and woman in the road arguing. The witness said as he was driving by with the windows down, the woman asked him to call the police. The witness said the man was holding a long gun so he decided not to stop and kept driving, according to court documents.

Witness No. 3

A woman who lives on Reid Street said she looked out of her window when she heard a man and a woman arguing in the street next to a truck. She said she called 911 and saw the man shoot the woman, according to court documents.

Pregnant

A day before she was shot and killed, investigators said Smith got an ultrasound that revealed she was about a month pregnant.

When they searched Boyd's residence, they found two positive pregnancy tests and a note announcing the pregnancy, according to court documents. They also found an ultrasound image with Smith's name on it that was dated the day before the shooting.

Arrest warrant

According to court documents, investigators were able to find Boyd's truck at what appeared to be an unoccupied residence in the 5400 block of Airport Boulevard.

An arrest warrant was signed on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Boyd has not been taken into custody.