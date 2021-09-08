Suspect fatally shot after opening fire on deputies responding to Walmart shoplifting call, constable says

Two other suspects were arrested after fleeing the scene late Sunday night, according to Constable Mark Herman's office.

SPRING, Texas — Deputy constables shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on them outside a Spring-area Walmart store late Sunday, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

The gunfire happened shortly after the deputies responded to a call about possible shoplifters at the store.

Deputies responded to the Walmart in the 21100 of Kuykendahl at about 10:30 p.m.

Constable Mark Herman said store staff spotted a man and woman inside the business who were accused of previously stealing merchandise from another Walmart location.

Herman said the man and woman late Sunday were “literally filling baskets up” with merchandise, but they fled outside when they were confronted by the store’s manager.

Responding deputy constables were pointed to where the suspects went in the parking lot. They approached and ordered one male suspect to get out of the vehicle. He allegedly started to walk away but with a gun in his hand.

Constable Herman said the suspect brought the gun down to “shooting position” and began to fire at deputies. That’s when the deputies returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. The deputies were not hurt.

The woman and other male suspect in the vehicle fled the scene but were later arrested near Rankin and I-45 North, authorities said.

Connected to at least one other Walmart theft, constable says

Herman said the couple filling their basket inside the store Sunday night were previously spotted by Walmart security at another store location, who then notified other stores.

“They would fill baskets of merchandise, take them out and put them in the car and take off,” said Herman, who believes the same suspects are likely responsible for similar crimes at other Walmarts, too.

Currently, no names have been released.