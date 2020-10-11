Houston police used drone to track down man who hid after allegedly killing woman

Police said they went to a nearby motel where surveillance video revealed the general location of the suspects, and a drone was used to track down the male suspect.

HOUSTON — Police said late Monday that a man and woman were in custody after another woman was fatally shot in traffic on Houston’s north side.

Officers first responded to the area of Kuykendahl at W. Rankin before 7 p.m. after the victim crashed into a bayou. The woman was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: The suspect was just taken into custody without incident by our SWAT officers. #hounews https://t.co/D4RJMElByI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020

A female suspect was detained, but the search continued for the male suspect in the wooded area as SWAT and K-9 officers were called in.

Bellaire police loaned Houston police a drone to use, and they were able to track down the suspect who was apparently hiding in the brush.

He surrendered peacefully at about 10 p.m., but police said the man had a rifle.