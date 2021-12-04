Who killed Kristan Daniels? Tips needed after woman dies in hit-and-run in SW Houston

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers investigators are looking for any tips that can help them solve a hit-and-run case where a woman died.

This happened on March 22 at about 12:33 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South.

Houston police said the woman, identified as Kristan Daniels, was crossing the street when an unknown vehicle hit her and kept going.

Daniels was severely injured and later died.

Police have no information on the vehicle involved or the driver behind the wheel.

If you have information on this scene that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Who killed Kristan Daniels? If you know anything about the hit and run driver who caused her death, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 376875-21- 9600 blk. W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/JDtOKtlAdk pic.twitter.com/25NaWCnRWr — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) April 12, 2021