'Inexcusable behavior' | Klein ISD student facing felony charges after assaulting PE coach, district says

The coach was injured and required medical attention, according to the district.

KLEIN, Texas — A Klein Oak High School student is facing felony charges after the district said he assaulted and injured a coach on Wednesday.

Klein ISD Executive Director of Communications Justin Elbert told KHOU 11 the coach was running to break up a fight between two students when another student stepped in front of him in an attempt to stop the coach, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

In addition to felony charges, the student could face expulsion.

The district issued the following statement regarding the incident: