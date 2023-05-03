'Inexcusable behavior' | Klein ISD student facing felony charges after assaulting PE coach, district says

KLEIN, Texas — A Klein Oak High School student is facing felony charges after the district said he assaulted and injured a coach on Wednesday.
Klein ISD Executive Director of Communications Justin Elbert told KHOU 11 the coach was running to break up a fight between two students when another student stepped in front of him in an attempt to stop the coach, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.
In addition to felony charges, the student could face expulsion.
The district issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"An employee sustained injuries today while intervening in an altercation between two students. During the incident, a student assaulted the employee, resulting in bodily injury. The employee is currently undergoing medical treatment. Felony charges have been accepted against the student who assaulted our employee in addition to the highest level of disciplinary actions according to the Student Code of Conduct, including expulsion. Additional charges may be pursued as the investigation continues. We have zero tolerance for this inexcusable behavior."