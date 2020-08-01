HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two juvenile students are facing felony arson charges for an incident involving a firework at Klein Forest High School, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday.

Four students suffered minor injuries as the firework went off inside a container in the school's cafeteria, officials said.

The incident forced the evacuation of the school Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said some of the injuries were a result of how the device activated and others were from students trying to evacuate the school.

"This was a very serious incident that occurred inside one of our schools, and we are fortunate the injuries sustained were minor," Christensen stated in a press release.

School was dismissed early and all after-school activities were canceled for the day.

Christensen initially said a student had been detained and expelled for the incident. She said the incident was caught on video.

The subsequent investigation led to criminal charges and a second suspect's arrest.

KHOU 11 was told Tuesday the explosion was a firework "mortar" that was set off inside a bag.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to the school including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

SWAT was also on scene as a protocol since it was initially called in as an explosion.

"I'm proud of our partnerships with Klein ISD Police, local law enforcement, and the District Attorney's Office. Our officers were able to quickly identify the suspects, obtain confessions, and file charges," stated Christensen.

