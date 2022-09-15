Classes canceled at Klein Forest High School after bomb threat; student in custody, district says

All students are said to be safe at this time and parents are urged not to come to pick up their children.

The district said parents can now pick up their children from the circle drive near the baseball field at the high school. Buses have arrived to help take other students home.

Initially, the district urged parents not to come to pick up their children, but then they enacted their "reunification protocols."

The campus is located on Misty Valley Drive near Bammel North Houston Road.

A student was taken into custody after the district said they made the bomb threat. The campus was evacuated, and all students are safe.

Klein ISD police and other police agencies are on campus investigating, the district said.

