22-year-old woman wanted by HPD for allegedly abusing a child, causing serious injuries

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers hope someone will know the whereabouts of a woman accused of seriously injuring a child.

According to Crime Stoppers, 22-year-old Klarissa L. Parker is wanted on a charge of injury to a child.

The crime allegedly occurred on June 13, 2019. Police said they responded to the 11400 block of Harwin, in the Westchase area of southwest Houston, where they found a child had been physically abused.

Investigators said Parker caused serious injuries to the child.

She is described as a white female, about five feet six inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers did not reveal what the relationship was between the woman and child.