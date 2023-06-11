Man says his brother was trying to get his dog in their neighbor's backyard when he was killed

The brother of the man who was shot said there is a long history between their family and the neighbor, who officials said was a deputy about 20 years ago.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death by his neighbor Sunday in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said he was shot in his chest at a home on Kirkglen Drive. Police said they got several calls about the shooting, including one from the man who pulled the trigger.

Family members identified the man who was killed as 39-year-old Jaime Hernandez.

His brother, Alberto Hernandez, said there is a long history between their family and the neighbor, who officials said was a deputy about 20 years ago, and his brother was in the neighbor's yard trying to get his dog when he was shot.

"You know, it's not the right way to react to any situation, you know, aggressive and having a gun and just shooting someone for wanting to get their dog," he said. "We're trying to keep it together for my mom. She's the one that's suffering the most."