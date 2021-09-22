MCSO: Classmate arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Porter High School student

Brian Smith faces a capital murder charge after the shooting death of a 14-year-old Kingwood teen. The victim was the son of a Houston police officer.

KINGWOOD, Texas -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Kingwood teen, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Smith Jr., 17, is charged with capital murder, Lt. Scott Spencer said. Smith was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in Kingwood.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The suspect and victim were friends and classmates at Porter High School, Spencer said.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released but HPD confirmed Tuesday that he was the son of a Houston Police officer.

The shooting happened Monday around 8 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 25000 block of N. Kings Mill Lane.

A woman walking near the intersection of Pauldron Drive told deputies she heard multiple gunshots and saw two males running from the scene.

She found the victim lying on the sidewalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It appeared the teen had been shot multiple times.

Spencer didn't release details about a motive but said they have no evidence the shooting was related to an incident Friday night at Porter High School's homecoming dance.

New Caney ISD spokesperson Scott Powers confirmed there was an incident around 10 p.m. that started with a rumor that someone had a gun. As the rumor spread, students panicked and ran out of the school. Some parents rushed to the school to pick up their children.

Powers said NCISD police investigated and no gun was found. He said there were no shots fired and no one was hurt.

Powers said New Caney ISD never received information of a direct threat to the students. The investigation into the incident continues.