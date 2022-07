The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Kingwood, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove.

There is no information on a suspect yet. We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.