HOUSTON — A Kingwood resident is dead after he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect in his own home.

It happened Saturday night at about 9:25 p.m. in the 22880 block of Lantern Hills Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and a woman were inside the home when they heard a knock at the front door.

The sheriff said the homeowner opened the front door and that's when the suspect forced his way inside the home and shot and killed him.

Family members identified the victim as 26-year-old Tennyson Smith. He died at the scene.

The suspect got away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking Kingwood residents to review their surveillance cameras to see if there is any footage that can help investigators solve this case.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM