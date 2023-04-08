HPD officer chases down armed burglary suspect, shoots him during fight in Kingwood area

"It's sad. It's tough on our officers. And this suspect, I always say it, he has a family. We never know what motivates somebody to start a criminal life ..."

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot and killed an armed burglary suspect during a fight Friday afternoon, according to HPD.

Police said a homeowner called 911 at 4:54 p.m. after their security system alerted them to an intruder. Officers arrived at the home at 4:57 p.m. and found two suspects in the homeowner's backyard. They took off in different directions and officers gave chase.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said one suspect jumped a few fences before getting into a fight with the officer. The suspect allegedly displayed a weapon, but it's unclear whether he shot it. The officer fired his gun at least once and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fight happened on Woodland Grove Drive, which is off Kingwood Drive in the Kingwood area.

The officer sustained minor injuries but is OK. Finner said the officer has been with the department for three years and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"It's sad. It's tough on our officers. And this suspect, I always say it, he has a family. We never know what motivates somebody to start a criminal life, but I'm always cautious and respectful for family members," Finner said.

The other suspect was arrested several blocks away.

