Capital murder charges filed months after victim and his dog found dead inside home that burned

An investigation was launched following the fire in southwest Houston after police discovered the 63-year-old man who died had been stabbed multiple times.

Nearly six months after a man was found dead inside a southwest Houston home that burned, a suspect has been charged in his death.

Timothy W. Wallace, 53, is charged with capital murder in the death of 63-year-old David Lind.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of Lind and his dog after they put out the March 1 fire at 4813 Kinglet Street, according to the Houston Fire Department. They initially thought they had been trapped in a bedroom of the burning home.

Two other people and a second dog made it out safely.

The homicide investigation was launched after Houston police discovered Lind had been stabbed multiple times.

Lind was arrested on August 18.

HPD didn't release any other details about a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

