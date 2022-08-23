HPD: Kidnapping suspect shot, killed by police during chase that ended in Splendora

There was a shootout during the chase, according to police. No officers were injured and the kidnapping victim is OK, police said.

HOUSTON — A suspect accused of kidnapping was shot and killed by Houston police Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

Houston police said they got a call just before 5 p.m. about a hostage situation on Benmar Drive near the City View Place intersection. They said when officers got there, a chase began.

A shootout happened during the chase before it came to a stop at a gas station on the Highway 59 feeder road in Splendora, HPD said.

Police said the suspect was shot and was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured. The person who was allegedly kidnapped was also uninjured, police said.

