Recognize him? Fake truancy officer kidnapped, sexually assaulted Alvin student, BCSO says

The suspect convinced the student he was a truancy officer and talked her into getting into his car late Tuesday afternoon, the Brazoria County Sheriff said.

ALVIN, Texas — Investigators have released a sketch of a man they say posed as a truancy officer, then abducted and sexually assaulted a high school student in Alvin.

It happened on Cleveland Street Tuesday, October 19, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

They say the suspect convinced the student he was a truancy or law enforcement officer and talked her into getting into his car. They say he drove her to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp at State Highway 35, where he sexually assaulted her.

The minor victim was dropped off a few hours later and police were called.

BCSO released a sketch of the suspect and photos of the vehicle he was reportedly in. It was a late model Chevy Malibu, 2015 body style.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his early to mid-30s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a medium build and short brown/black hair. He also had brown/black eyes.

The suspect was wearing a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a short-sleeve flannel overshirt and light-colored blue jeans. He reportedly has a full left forearm tattoo.

Alvin ISD police and the Alvin police department are also involved in the investigation.