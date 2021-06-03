Video: Woman carjacks SUV, runs over child's leg in escape

Police say they are looking for the woman, as well as the car: a 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Louisiana license plate 329DVO.

NEW ORLEANS — A brazen daylight carjacking at a New Orleans East gas station was caught on video Thursday that shows two children jumping from an SUV as it's being stolen. One child's foot was also run over as the carjacker drove off.

Seconds before, it appears that the carjacker had been thrown out of another car after possibly trying to steal it while the owner was filling up with gas.

The New Orleans Police Department said the carjacking happened around 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

In the video obtained by WWL-TV, a man can be seen in the top right of the frame approaching the driver's side of his car before he realizes somebody is inside. He opens the door and grabs the woman, getting into a fight with her before the attempted carjacker flees. She then walks across the parking lot and out of frame before returning and jumping into the driver's seat of an SUV parked in front of the store.

Seconds later, a pair of children jump out of the back seat. The first child manages to run away before the car drives off, but the second, smaller boy appears to fall as the car begins moving. His foot is crushed by the car's tire as the carjacker drives away.

Police say they are looking for the woman, as well as the car: a 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Louisiana license plate 329DVO.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the alleged perpetrator is asked to call the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

