Former NFL player Kevin Ware named suspect in disappearance of Taylor Pomaski

The 29-year-old Spring woman who disappeared in April was dating Ware, and prosecutors call him a suspect in her death, according to court documents.

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Kevin Ware has now been named a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

She disappeared from her home in Spring in April, and Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives suspect foul play.

Ware was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's deputies on June 11 on unrelated bond violations.

During a June 14 bond hearing on a drug charge, prosecutors said Ware "is suspected of murdering Pomaski." He hasn't been charged in the case.

Pomaski’s friends say she was dating Ware when she disappeared after a party at her residence in the 4500 block of Stallion Brook Lane. Her family reported her missing on April 27.

"Taylor is a great, bubbly, bubbly woman, and her parents and family and friends miss her a lot," ex-boyfriend Eric Zuleger told KHOU 11.

Zuleger said he thinks Pomaski was involved in a toxic and abusive relationship.

"Taylor reached out to me many times throughout the month of April," Zuleger said. "We were talking about her getting out of there, getting back on her feet, getting herself set and stabilized."

Pomaski has blonde hair below her shoulders and an "Infinity Serenity" tattoo on the front of her hip. She also has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose.

Texas EquuSearch is also aiding in the search.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.