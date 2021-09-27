Man accused of killing 81-year-old mother in Rosenberg

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Ray McMayon, 50, is charged with murder.

ROSENBERG, Texas — A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with his mother's death.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Ray McMayon killed his mother, 81-year-old Jeanette Owens McMayon, last weekend.

Investigators said they responded to a house in the 2500 block of FM 360 at about 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found Jeanette's body.

Authorities said she "died as a result of an assault that occurred inside her home."

After investigating, authorities arrested and charged Kenneth with murder. His bond was set at $300,000. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said domestic violence is too common.

“One in four women will face physical or emotional abuse in their lifetime. We must hold abusers accountable for their heinous actions, and speak up when we see something,” Fagan said.

Domestic violence help

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.