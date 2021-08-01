Man wanted after child reports sexual abuse in NW Houston

There is an active warrant out for 22-year-old Kendrick Kelvon Johnson.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers investigators need your help locating a man who is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

There is an active warrant out for Kendrick Kelvon Johnson, a 22-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child in January 2020 in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.

The victim reported the abuse in March 2020.

Johnson is described as a Black man who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 195 pounds and has brown eyes with short black hair.

If you know of Johnson's whereabouts or think you can help police locate him, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.