Suspect chose to sexually assault 5-year-old with autism because they're non-verbal, officials say

Kelvin Alexander Dias, 23, was arrested and faces five felony charges. Prosecutors said Dias chose the victim because the child was non-verbal.

HOUSTON — A Honduran national was charged with five felonies for sexually assaulting a child, according to Harris County officials.

Kelvin Alexander Dias, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6, two counts of sexual performance of a child under the age of 14 and two cases of possession with intent to promote child pornography, officials said.

"The consequences are 25 to life minimum ... no parole," Assistant District Attorney Luke Baty said.

Dias identifies as she/her, according to a response in probable cause court. Dias is accused of molesting a 5-year-old child with autism who was a family friend, according to Baty. Authorities said Dias chose to abuse the child because they were non-verbal and couldn't report the assault.

Harris County officials said Dias was caught after posting child porn to Twitter.

"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children learned that there was child pornography flowing through his Twitter account. Two other users informed HPD and flagged that content," Baty said.

Dias wasn't concerned while being taken into custody and told arresting officers about plans to leave the country, according to officials. Dias was paid for some of the crimes, officials said.

In probable cause court, a judge said Dias isn't a United States citizen and has been in Houston for four years. Dias has worked as a housekeeper for two years, making about $800 a month, the judge said. Dias has no prior convictions, according to authorities.

According to investigators, after being arrested, Dias mentioned another victim but refused to identify the child.

Dias is due back in court on Friday.

A probable cause judge set Dias' total bond at more than $1 million: $500,000 for the super aggravated sexual assault charge, $250,000 for each of the sexual performance of a child charges and $100,000 for each of the child pornography charges. There is also a long list of bond conditions Dias must follow if it's posted.

Investigators think there might be more victims and urged parents of children who may have been in contact with Dias to come forward and call the Houston Police Department at 713-830-0583.

Kerry McCracken is the executive director of the Children's Assessment Center. She said there are signs to look for when a child is being abused.

"It’s almost always someone the child knows," she said. "The first thing to look for is a change in habit.

The changes can happen with sleep, behavior, mood and even grades at school. She said the best thing to do if you suspect abuse is to speak up for the child and call their center.

"It’s always better to call too early than too late," she said. "What you are doing when you make that phone call is you are putting it in the hands of a professional."

It's what they deal with every day at The Children's Assessment Center. They work with about 5,000 kids a year.

McCracken said kids who experience trauma are more likely to enter the criminal justice system but kids who get help can go on to live healthy lives.

Child abuse resources & services

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse of any kind, there is help available. You can start by contacting one of these agencies or organizations.

Children's Assessment Center 1-800-252-5400

Childhelp 1-800-4-A-CHILD

Houston Police Department Juvenile Division 713-731-5353

Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-521-4600