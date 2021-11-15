'Left him like he was garbage' | Daughters aghast after their father was found shot to death in front of his NE Houston home

Kelton Sam's family was in disbelief when they learned of his death Monday morning. Houston police said there were signs of forced entry at his home on Reid Street.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it's searching for a killer after what they're calling a possible home invasion in northeast Houston.

HPD investigators said a man found his neighbor's body outside his home Monday morning at about 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Reid Street.

Kelton Sam's family was in utter disbelief when they learned of his death.

Investigators spent more than 12 hours at his home and said it appears as if he lived there alone. They also said there were signs of forced entry at the front door but they're unsure if anything was taken.

“We’re not sure if they actually went in and stole anything at this time,” HPD Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

Eshawna Herrington is Sam's oldest daughter.

'Left him like he was garbage'

"They just left him like he was garbage," Herrington said. "Like he was nothing."

According to police, Sam, 44, was shot and killed. His body was found in his own front yard. Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 2 a.m. but didn't see anything. They called 911 when they made the discovery in the morning.

Herrington said she texted her father on Sunday night. Less than 12 hours later, she received the heartbreaking call that her dad had been found dead.

"This is not the phone call I expected before work," Herrington said.

'My body just feels numb'

Tieara Johnson is another one of Sam's three daughters. She said her family are at a loss for words after learning of the heinous crime.

"He would give you the shirt off his back if you asked," Johnson said. "My body just feels numb. There's no explanation to describe how any of us feel."

Police said they don't have any witnesses who saw anything. They're asking people to be on the lookout for Sam's car, which they said was missing from his home. It's a beige Lexus RX330.

“We did find ... that he does have a beige-color Lexus RX330,” Arrington said. “It’s about a 2005 model that was taken from the residence possibly. We haven’t confirmed that.”