KATY, Texas — A Katy woman has been charged for allegedly defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $600,000.

A federal grand jury indicted Tammy Wilson, 49, on mail fraud, health care fraud and making a false statement relating to health care matters.

According to the charges, Wilson is a widow of a military veteran. Her husband allegedly died of service-related injuries, after which she is eligible to participate in the Civilian Health and Mental Program of the Department of Veteran Affairs Program (CHAMPVA). The program allows the VA to reimburse for eligible out-of-pocket prescription expense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said from 2013 to 2017, Wilson submitted falsified prescription summaries to CHAMPVA. She claimed to have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for prescription medications, so under the program, the VA reimbursed her more than $640,000 for those claims.

However, the indictment alleges the pharmacies never dispensed the prescriptions as she had claimed.

Wilson is considered the biggest recipient of CHAMPVA funds in the world, according to the charges.

If convicted, she faced up to 20 years in federal prison and possible $250,000 maximum fine.

