HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital. Detectives later told us the man was stable, alert and talking.

KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.

The victim was able to pull over and call 911. Deputies investigated the victim's car in a parking lot on Grand Circle Boulevard near the Grand Parkway and I-10.

Gonzalez said the victim was first taken to a nearby hospital before he was taken by Life Flight to a hospital downtown. Detectives said the victim was stable, alert, talking and was listed in fair condition.

Gonzalez first tweeted about the incident at 6:30 p.m. He later said the shooter was driving a blue four-door car.