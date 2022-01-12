HPD: Police chase ends in Galleria area after several people bail out of vehicle

The chase started when the Katy Police Department tried to pull over a white Tahoe on SH 99, HPD said. It ended on Post Oak near the West Loop.

HOUSTON — Two people were arrested Thursday after a police chase that started in Katy ended in the Galleria area. Police are still looking for about a dozen other people who bailed out of the vehicle at some point.

According to the Houston Police Department, the chase started when Katy police tried to pull over a white Tahoe on SH 99.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase as the vehicle headed toward Houston.

At some point, HPD said around nine to 15 people -- mostly women and children -- bailed out of the Tahoe and ran away.

The driver stopped at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard where he and a woman ran into a parking garage, according to HPD. Both were arrested and taken into custody.

At last check, multiple law enforcement agencies were still searching for the passengers who bailed out. HPD believes they might have been victims of human trafficking.

The investigation continues.