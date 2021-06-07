Katy man accused of peeping in neighbor's bedroom window identified

Adriana Garcia said cameras caught Mario Martel sneaking into her backyard and tip-toeing up to her window and looking at her while she slept.

HOUSTON — Charges have now been filed against a Katy man arrested Tuesday after his neighbor reported she caught him peeping in her window.

Mario Martel, 37, was charged with criminal trespass and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Adriana Garcia told KHOU 11 that she had a feeling she was being watched after her son found a footprint outside her bedroom window.

“I haven't been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting,” Garcia said.

She installed night vision cameras in her backyard and discovered she was right about being watched. Video showed a barefoot man tip-toeing up to the window and peeking inside.

She recognized Martel, her neighbor, immediately.

“I have clear footage where he looks in any way he can and touches himself while looking in through little gaps of both my bedroom windows,” Garcia said.

She went outside and confronted the man.

"That's when he started begging. Don't say nothing, don't say anything, please, please. And putting his hands together and ran to his house," Garcia said.

She called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and they arrested Martel on trespassing charges.

“He violated my privacy. I'm afraid, no matter how brave I look. Of course, I go through that fear,” Garcia said. “Now I’ll never, if I look at my window, if I hear a noise. What’s going to happen? I mean, he scarred me.”

Garcia is the mother of a 14-year-old boy with autism and she does whatever she can to keep him safe.

The single mom said her neighbor always gave her the creeps because he always watched them from his porch.

"Well, I always got a creepy feeling from him. I've been watching him while he's been watching me," Garcia said.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office also requested that Martel not be allowed to possess weapons and be required to submit to electronic monitoring and random urine tests.

He was released on bond.