FBCSO: Katy jeweler accused of scamming customers is wanted

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of ALKU Jewelry owner Santiago Mora.

“Trying to avoid whatever he’s running from is probably not advantageous,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Zallo, who is also an alleged victim of Mora. “It doesn’t make a great deal of sense to me.”

Zallo said he wired Mora more than $13,000 in February for a watch for his wife. In return, Zallo said he received nothing but empty promises and excuses.

Not only has Mora been indicted for federal crimes related to an allegedly fraudulent scheme to sell Rolex watches, but he is also accused of theft and fraud-related crimes in Fort Bend County.

KHOU 11 News asked Mora if he was on the run and he responded, “No, sir I’m not… just finalizing [sp] finances… to take care of those issues… almost there.”

Zallo has advice for those who may be shopping for jewelry.