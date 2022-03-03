Former Katy ISD assistant girls basketball coach accused of improper relationship with student

Robert Ownby has been charged with the second-degree felony of improper relationship between educator and student.

KATY, Texas — A now-former Katy Independent School District staff member is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Robert Ownby, 38, has been charged with the second-degree felony of improper relationship between educator and student.

Ownby resigned when he was questioned about the relationship, Katy ISD officials said.

The Katy ISD Police Department said it is leading the investigation.

Ownby was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Thursday.

Here's the full statement from Katy ISD:

