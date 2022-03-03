Former Katy ISD assistant girls basketball coach accused of improper relationship with student

KATY, Texas — A now-former Katy Independent School District staff member is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Robert Ownby, 38, has been charged with the second-degree felony of improper relationship between educator and student.
Ownby resigned when he was questioned about the relationship, Katy ISD officials said.
Ownby was an assistant girls basketball coach at Tompkins High School, according to the district's website. He was named the High School Girls Sport Assistant Coach of the Year by Katy Magazine in 2020.
The Katy ISD Police Department said it is leading the investigation.
Ownby was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Thursday.
Here's the full statement from Katy ISD:
"The Katy ISD Police has investigated an allegation concerning an improper relationship with a student involving staff member Robert Ownby. The individual resigned during the inquiry and has been charged with a second-degree felony for improper relationship between educator and student.
"The safety and security of Katy ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. Whenever the District is made aware of an allegation, personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and resolution to protect the safety and well-being of all students."