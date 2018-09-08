HOUSTON – The Katy Freeway was closed for several hours overnight after police say a pair of motorcycle riders were involved in a collision with a car in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving several calls of about 10 motorcycle riders racing on the Katy Freeway heading east.

One of the riders ran into the back end of a slower moving car, and then hit one of the other riders next to him, police said

Both of the riders went down with one of them sliding for about 50 yards. Police said one rider was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident shut down the inbound side of the Katy Freeway for four hours, causing traffic problems. The freeway has since reopened.

