'It's just baffling why he singled me out' | Katy man charged with attacking cyclist with metal pipe

The cyclist's GoPro cameras on his bike caught the ordeal along the Mason Creek trail.

KATY, Texas — Cyclist Steven Blum is actually grateful for a gouge on the front of his bike.

"This is a replacement wheel here,” said Blum, as he showed KHOU 11 News the damage.

It was damage from an attack as his cameras recorded his ride along Katy’s Mason Creek trails. The incident, he said, could have been much worse.

“I was going close to 20 miles per hour," said Blum. "So that alone could’ve broken a collar bone, smashed my face, who knows?”

Blum, who usually sticks to biking trails in order to avoid potential danger on roads, said he never imagined he’d encounter a violent pedestrian.

He told us he passed a shirtless jogger last Wednesday afternoon with no problems. Then, he met the man along the trail a second time.

Coming up on @KHOU at 4:00 + 6:00: more from my interview with a cyclist attacked along a Katy trail. A shirtless jogger who was caught on camera is charged in the case #khou11 https://t.co/Jw5uDtOGnf pic.twitter.com/Slb086WmiW — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 15, 2021

"He caught me on the way back at a blind turn, and that’s when you see the video, and he’s running at me with a pipe,” said Blum.

The man strikes Blum's bicycle, and then picks the pipe up again after Blum passes.

Blum believes the man’s maneuver was meant to knock him off his bike.

"He’s 6’3, much bigger than me, you know," said Blum. "Muscular.”

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office caught a man, identified as 29 year-old Zachary Nulisch, along the trail after Blum called for help.

Nulisch bonded out of jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

OTHER STORIES CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dozens of wild hogs caught on video taking over Sienna neighborhood

"It’s just baffling why he singled me out," said Blum. "Or (if) he had a beef with cyclists or he, you know, just snapped and had a rage issue.”

We attempted to contact Nulisch and his attorney but had not heard back, as of Wednesday afternoon.