Business owners fear crime spree after string of break-ins at Katy's Asian Town

The same suspect was caught on several cameras striking six different restaurants on back-to-back nights.

KATY, Texas — People at a Katy area-shopping center are on edge.

Six restaurants were hit on back-to-back nights in Katy's Asian Town, and Friday, thieves followed a man from a bank to his business to rob him, in broad daylight.

"I looked to my right and I saw my passenger window shattered," said Angel Arteaga.

Arteaga didn't think it would happen to him. Thieves smashed out his window and went right for the cash in the center console. Investigators believe he was followed back to Katy Asian Town after pulling about $1,000 from the bank.

"I was in shock, I didn't expect it to happen in this area," said Arteaga. "This is supposed to be a safe area."

But it's happening a lot more often. This was only the latest crime this week.

Lava Coffee and Dessert and Fork It and Ding Tea Katy were hit one after another early Tuesday morning. Surveillance video captured the suspect hurling a rock through the window to get into the locally owned tea shop around 2 a.m.

"I would say it's a crime spree," said business owner Noah Godin.

The very next night, the same suspect struck again. This time he targeted Black Pearl Seafood Bar. Surveillance photos got a good look at his face. He also hit Break Time Tea Lounge. Their door is still damaged.

But he wasn't done. He also robbed Yummy Pho and cameras were rolling when he storms into Beard Papas K-Town and heads straight for the register. That's three more businesses all hit within an hour.

"Things are getting worse in my opinion," said Arteaga. "Who is to say they're not telling their buddies this area is good to hit, I did it multiple times two days in a row and nothing happened to me."

Businesses are already seeing an impact.

"We're all struggling in this," said Godin.

Godin owns Allegiant Gaming. He hasn't been hit, but worries he's next. He tells KHOU 11 News one break-in is one too many and is leading to a drop in business at the worst possible time.

"We're all family-owned businesses, it affects our families, it affects us and it's really unfortunate for everyone involved," said Godin.

Katy Asian Town now has security guards patrolling from midnight to 6 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is now investigating this latest string of break-ins. If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office right away.

