Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will likely be delayed, judge says

Armstrong was initially expected to appear in court in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It now appears that Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will be delayed.

Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially expected in court in October. However, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that the judge presiding over the murder case said she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered.

Armstrong’s attorneys had asked for the case to go to trial quickly, Plohetski reported.

Earlier this month, Armstrong's attorneys filed new documents to try and suppress evidence in the case. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged murder but before she fled were included in the new court documents.

NEW: The judge presiding over the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong in the death of cyclist Moriah Wilson says she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered. Armstrong’s attorneys had asked for the case to go to trial quickly. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 24, 2022

Armstrong was wanted for a separate charge, unrelated to Wilson's death. But her birthdate on the warrant was incorrect, so police couldn't book her in jail.

Armstrong's attorneys claim evidence was obtained with an "illegal arrest warrant." They also claim that APD illegally interrogated Armstrong because they did not read her Miranda rights.

Armstrong's attorneys filed motions calling for a so-called Franks hearing to “traverse” the warrant by showing the details that established probable cause were false.

The documents filed on Wednesday, Aug. 17, laid out why attorneys believe the affidavit’s evidence is misleading. The attorneys claim it included “incorrect descriptions” of Armstrong’s actions and statements, a “vague and incomplete description” of the offense location, “incorrect and unconfirmed timestamps” from surveillance footage, and statements from an anonymous caller who was “not credible.”

Her attorneys also allege the affidavit “relies on a refuted theory of jealousy.”

Armstrong's Jeep was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area of the home Wilson was staying at while she visited Austin for a cycling race. Armstrong later sold that vehicle, then flew from Austin to New York, then from New Jersey to Costa Rica. She was arrested in Provincia de Puntarena, Costa Rica, on June 29.

In July, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the murder.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube