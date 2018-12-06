HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four suspects are in custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday and led police on a chase in northwest Harris County.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Office said a deputy spotted a stolen white sedan at Veterans Memorial Drive and Fountainhead Drive. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects drove off and the chase began.
The suspects’ vehicle crashed into an innocent bystander's vehicle at Brightwood Drive and Steubner Airline Road. That person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
After the crash, the suspects got out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Deputies quickly detained three suspects. After a long search and with the help of a Constable K-9, deputies were able to catch the fourth suspect.
EMS was called to the scene to treat the dog bite.