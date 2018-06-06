HOUSTON - A man was arrested after he ran away from deputies and was later found by a K9 officer in north Houston on Tuesday, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Deputies said they tried to stop Chadrick Johnson, 28, from walking into oncoming traffic in the 1400 block of West FM 1960 but he ran away from them.

Deputies set up a perimeter and Johnson was later found by a Constable K9.

It turned out, Johnson had an open felony warrant out for his arrest and also had a previous conviction for evading arrest.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. He's been charged with Evading Arrest/Detention. His bond has been set at $1,500.00

