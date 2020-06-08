Camrem Satterfield was wanted on a family violence charge, according to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wanted suspect has been booked at the Harris County Jail thanks to a four-legged member of the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Camrem Satterfield, 22, was wanted on a charge of continued family violence.

When deputies went surrounded a house in northwest Houston to arrest Satterfield Wednesday, a K-9 unit found him hiding in the attic.

"Camrem Sattterfield was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the Felony Warrant," said Constable Mark Herman.

His bond was set at $20,000.