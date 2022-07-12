Bond for man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee and wife raised to $1.85M

Nadia's body hasn't been found but prosecutors said they have enough evidence to charge Jyron Lee, 26, with two counts of capital murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The man charged with killing his wife and 2-year-old daughter was back in court for a bond hearing Friday.

Editor's note: The story above originally aired on Dec. 7.

Earlier this week, the judge set his bond at $1.5 million in the toddler's death. The judge added $350,000 to Lee's bond for the strangulation death of Reed for a total of $1,850,000.

Defense attorneys for Lee tried to negotiate a lower bond for Reed's death but didn't succeed.

“I believe that the $1.5 million amount will be significantly high to make sure the community is safe, the children are safe and that the whereabouts of the child aren’t messed with in any way," Anthony Osso said.

Nadia Lee's body still has not been found, but prosecutors said they have enough evidence to charge her father.

An eight-page court document obtained by KHOU 11 News laid out a timeline of what allegedly led to their killings.

The document said Lee took Nadia out of foster care on October 14. He then sent photos of her to Reed along with hundreds of messages pleading with her to come back to him up.

On October 16, the document said Lee searched the internet related to "whopping a child" and "how long it takes for a dead body to smell."

HPD determined Nadia was last seen at her father's apartment complex on South Richey Street in Pasadena on Oct. 16 around 8 p.m. There was DNA evidence of a crime at the apartment, police said, and they were investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators said Lee was seen on camera pushing a stroller near a dumpster for about 20 minutes.

The document also said blood evidence was found in Jyron Lee's apartment, as well as pictures of Nadia Lee in which she had apparent injuries to her face.

Police said Jyron Lee went to a hotel in southeast Houston where Reed was staying with some of their other children on October 18 where he allegedly choked to her death.

Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch spent days searching a three-mile area near the complex, including a landfill, Pasadena Memorial Park and Jackson Hill Cemetery. But they didn't find any sign of the toddler.

Texas Equusearch said they are still actively searching but did not say where.

The couple's other five daughters are in foster care.

The document also states blood evidence was found in Jyron Lee's apartment, as well as pictures of Nadia Lee in which she had apparent injuries to her face.

Police said Jyron Lee went to a hotel in southeast Houston where Reed was staying on October 18 where he allegedly choked to her death.